Pickett proclaimed MAAC Player of the Week

LOUDONVILLE, NY – For the second straight week the MAAC Player of the Week hails from Siena Basketball. Fittingly enough, MAAC Preseason Player of the Year Jalen Pickett earned the conference’s final recognition of the decade after leading the Saints to victories over Canisius and Holy Cross this past week. Pickett was also named the College Sports Madness MAAC Player of the Week.

Pickett picks up his second career MAAC Player of the Week honor. The sophomore guard was first named the MAAC Player of the Week on Dec. 3, 2018, when he swept the conference’s weekly honors to become just the fourth league freshman in 33 years to be named MAAC Player of the Week. The Rochester, New York standout was a league-record 11-time MAAC Rookie of the Week last season, which was tied for second most overall in NCAA history.

Pickett produced a tremendous all-around 2-0 week for the Saints, averaging 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks in the wins over the Golden Griffins and Crusaders. He shot 58% from the field including 46% from three, and committed just one turnover – as opposed to his 11 assists – in 77 total minutes running the point.

Pickett tied a season-high with 22 points – 19 of which came in the second half – as he helped Siena rally from a 13-point deficit to win its MAAC opener over Canisius last Monday. He added six rebounds, three steals, and five assists, none bigger than setting up the game-winning three by last week’s MAAC Player of the Week Elijah Burns with just 7.4 seconds to go. Pickett concluded the week with a 21-point, six-rebound, six-assist performance in the victory over Holy Cross yesterday. He shot 9-13 from the floor and didn’t commit a turnover in 38 minutes at the point.

Pickett has picked up right where he left off from his historic freshman season. He currently leads the MAAC with a 2.31 assist-to-turnover ratio, and ranks second in scoring (16.8), fourth in assists (4.1), fifth in blocks (1.2), sixth in steals (1.7), and ninth in both threes (17) and free throw percentage (.783).

Winners of three straight to close out the decade, Pickett and the surging Saints return to action Friday when they host Monmouth to open the New Year at 7 p.m. at the Times Union Center.