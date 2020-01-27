Pickett proclaimed MAAC Player of the Week

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Basketball sophomore guard Jalen Pickett has been named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Week. The Rochester, New York standout averaged 18.5 points and 8.0 assists while shooting 58% from the field including 50% from three while leading the Saints to wins over Marist and MAAC co-leader Quinnipiac last week.

Pickett earns MAAC Player of the Week honors for the third time in his young career and second time this season. He was previously named the MAAC Player of the Week earlier this season on Dec. 30, and last year he became just the fourth league freshman in 33 years to receive the honor when he was named both the MAAC Player and Rookie of the Week on Dec. 3, 2018.

Pickett dished out 16 assists while committing just two turnovers in 74 minutes running the point last week. On Friday, he posted 12 points, six rebounds, and eight assists to guide Siena past the Red Foxes. Yesterday, Pickett scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the second half – including 14 straight midway through the stanza – to lead the Saints over MAAC co-leader Quinnipiac while tying the program’s largest margin of victory in five years. Pickett shot 9-13 from the field including 4-6 from three while adding eight more assists.

The MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, Pickett is in the midst of another stellar all-around season. He currently ranks eighth nationally in minutes per game (37.5) and 11th in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.93). Pickett also stands second in the MAAC in assists (4.8), fourth in scoring (16.0), fifth in both threes (38) and blocks (1.1), ninth in field goal percentage (.467), and 10th in steals (1.4).

Pickett and the Saints return to action Friday when they travel to four-time defending MAAC Tournament Champion Iona for a 7 p.m. tilt.