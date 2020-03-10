Pickett named USBWA All-District II selection

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Basketball sophomore standout Jalen Pickett secured another major honor Tuesday, as he was named to the United States Basketball Writers Association District II Team. The Rochester, New York native was one of 10 USBWA All-District II selections, which covers the states of New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as Washington, DC.
The only MAAC Player selected to the team, Pickett becomes just the fifth player in Siena history and first in 18 years to receive the prestigious honor. Marc Brown (1989, 1990), Dorermus Bennerman (1993, 1994), Lee Matthews (1993), and Dwayne Archbold (2002) previously received the award.
Named a unanimous First Team All-MAAC selection yesterday, Pickett won a league-high three MAAC Player of the Week awards this season (Dec. 30, Jan. 27, Feb. 24), and was named to both the Lou Henson Preseason and Midseason Watch Lists (top Division I mid-major player). Pickett currently stands just 50 points away from potentially becoming the first player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points in his first two seasons at Siena, and already ranks ninth all-time in school history with 389 career assists. He currently leads the MAAC and ranks seventh nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.23) and 20th in the country in assists (6.0). Pickett also stands third in the MAAC in minutes (36.9 – 24th nationally), fourth in scoring (15.3), seventh in blocks (1.1), and 10th in threes (57). Pickett has scored in double figures in 25 of his 28 games played, and posted four double-doubles.
Pickett and the Saints will be the No. 1 seed in the 2020 Hercules Tires MAAC Championships which tip off tonight at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Saints will begin their quest for a sixth MAAC Tournament Championship Wednesday night at 7 p.m., when they face the winner of the First Round matchup between No. 8 Fairfield and No. 9 Manhattan which tips off later today at 5 p.m.