Pickett named to Lou Henson All-America Team

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Basketball sophomore standout Jalen Pickett has been named to the 2019-20 Lou Henson All-America Team. The Rochester, New York standout was one of 40 players named to the team, which is presented annually by CollegeInsider.com and honors the top mid-major players nationally.



Nathan Knight of William & Mary headlined the team as the 2019-20 Lou Henson Award Mid-Major Player of the Year. Pickett was one of 40 players – including the only MAAC honoree – spanning 22 mid-major conferences who was named to the team, which is now in its 11th year of existence. He was also one of 24 players who had previously been selected to both the 2019-20 Lou Henson Award Preseason and Midseason Watch Lists earlier this season.



The Lou Henson All-America Team honor adds to a laundry list of accomplishments earned by Pickett during his sensational sophomore season. He was previously named the 2019-20 MAAC Player of the Year and a unanimous First Team All-MAAC selection, an NABC District 1 First Team honoree, and a USBWA All-District II selection.



A three-time MAAC Player of the Week, Pickett ranked seventh nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.30) this season, and stood 20th in the country in assists (6.0). He also ranked third in the MAAC in minutes (36.9 – 21st nationally), fourth in scoring (15.1), sixth in blocks (1.1), and seventh in threes (2.0). Pickett posted four double-doubles, and scored in double figures 25 times.



Through his first two brilliant seasons donning the Green and Gold, Pickett has already amassed 959 career points which stands second only to the program’s all-time leading scorer Marc Brown ’91 (979) for most points tallied in any players first two years at Siena. Pickett’s 396 career assists already ranks him eighth on Siena’s all-time charts overall, while his 15.5 points per game scoring average stands eighth and 6.4 assists per contest checks in second all-time only to Brown’s career mark of 6.5.



Pickett helped guide the Saints to the program’s most successful season in a decade. Siena won the program’s eighth MAAC Regular Season Championship, and was awarded its sixth MAAC Tournament Championship while also being the conference’s NCAA automatic qualifier. The Saints posted a 20-10 overall record including a 15-5 ledger in the MAAC, and finished the season with 10 consecutive wins to mark the nation’s seventh longest active winning streak.



The Lou Henson Award Committee is a 30-member panel, consisting of five current Division I head coaches, five retired head coaches, 10 current athletic directors and/or conference administrators, five members of the national media, and five CollegeInsider.com staff members. The Lou Henson Award is presented annually to the top Division I mid-major player voted on by the award committee and covering 22 mid-major conferences.



Lou Henson won 775 games spanning 41 seasons as the winningest head coach in program history at both Illinois and New Mexico State. One of only 11 coaches to take two different schools to the Final Four, he led his teams to 19 NCAA Tournament appearances and four NIT berths.