PGCBL cancels 2020 season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League canceled the 2020 season on Wednesday. The decision was made in response to health and safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season was supposed to begin on May 29th, there were discussions about delaying the start but the league said it just wasn’t possible.

Today, #PGCBL President Robert Julian, in conjunction with @PerfectGameUSA, has announced the cancellation of the 2020 season.



FULL RELEASE: https://t.co/6319Ob8TCO pic.twitter.com/ClfO2gmlcq — PGCBL (@PGCBLbaseball) May 6, 2020

Albany Dutchmen General Manager Jason Brinkman had this to say about a summer without baseball,

“it will be tough normally this time of year is really busy with getting things ramped up for the season we would be a month away so you know it will certainly be a much different feeling.”