PGCBL cancels 2020 season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League canceled the 2020 season on Wednesday. The decision was made in response to health and safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season was supposed to begin on May 29th, there were discussions about delaying the start but the league said it just wasn’t possible.

Albany Dutchmen General Manager Jason Brinkman had this to say about a summer without baseball,

“it will be tough normally this time of year is really busy with getting things ramped up for the season we would be a month away so you know it will certainly be a much different feeling.”

