ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons defeated the Newfoundland Rogues 135-108 to win the Eastern Conference and advance to the regional finals. After setting a new record for most points scored in a TBL playoff game at Newfoundland on June 9 (134), the Patroons scored a new record tonight, scoring 135 points.

Both teams traded buckets early, but the Patroons found another gear offensively that allowed them to finish the opening frame with a 26-23 lead. However, Newfoundland was always ready to respond.

They did so in the second quarter, and a big reason was Marquise Collins, who knocked down a corner three giving the Rogues a 29-26 lead. Collins scored 14 in the quarter and finished the game with 34 points.

Despite that, the Patroons kept fighting. Helping to lead the charge was Edward Dyson III showed off his mid-range game, scoring on a jumper that gave the Patroons a 55-51 lead. Newfoundlands’ Deandre McIntyre scored on a two-point jumper trimming Albany’s lead to three at halftime.

Albanys’ defense was pivotal in the second half. They forced turnovers that turned into fast break points, and capping off a big run was Dyson III scoring on a three-point shot that gave the Patroons a 69-60 advantage.

That energy rubbed off on James Currington, who knocked down a two-point jumper extending the Patroons lead to 11 after three quarters. The Rogues closed the gap in the fourth quarter thanks to Armani Chaney, scoring off a layup. However, Shadell Millinghaus sparked another run for the Patroons to help them pull away in the fourth quarter.