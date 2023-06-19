ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Patroons might have come into game one flat, but they came out soaring in game two of the east regional final. They defeated the St. Louis Griffins 115-97 to force a game three.

Getting things started for Albany was Arsenio Arrington, who knocked down a mid-range jumper to give the Patroons a 12-7 lead. The offense kept pouring it on from there as Trevis Wyche made his presence felt by netting a triple to extend the Patroons’ lead by eight. Wyche kept that momentum going after Arrington got a block on the defensive end. He scored on a layup near the end of the first quarter, and the Patroons’ had a commanding 34-26 lead after the opening quarter.

Wyche led the Patroons in scoring with 27 points.

When the second quarter came around, the Griffins closed the gap. Tavares Sledge fought his way through the Patroons’ defense and scored on a layup that trimmed the deficit to six. Albany answered back with a flurry of offense and a two-hand dunk from Jamil Hood, making the score 48-34 Patroons’.

Albany led 54-46 at halftime and never looked back.