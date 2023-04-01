ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons have been on a tear of late, rattling off eight straight victories, and soaring to the top of the northeast standings. Derrick Rowland’s squad returned to the Armory Friday night in pursuit of a ninth straight win against the visiting London Lightning. Despite trailing for much of the game, the Patroons used a massive second half to top London 96-91.

The Lightning were lighting it up from the perimeter in the first half. They knocked down eight three-pointers to take a 46-38 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

But Albany turned up its’ intensity out of the break. After London’s Marcus Ottey connected from deep to put the Lightning up 53-46 at the 7:41 mark of the third quarter, the Patroons countered with a 12-0 run over the next 4:02, capped by an acrobatic, left-handed lay-up from point guard Shadell Millinghaus.

The Patroons outscored London 35-18 in the third, and maintained a 73-64 lead heading into the final frame, where they held on for the 96-91 victory, securing win No. 9 in a row.

Millinghaus and shooting guard Josue Salaam both recorded a team-high 15 points. Power forward Mustapha Traore and shooting guard Derrick Rowland, Jr. joined them in double figures with 12 points a piece, and point guard Trevis Wyche chipped in 10.

Albany (9-1) remains home Saturday, and will welcome in Academie Alma. Opening tip-off from the Armory is set for 7:00 p.m.