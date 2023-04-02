ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons have owned the Academie Alma this year, winning the first three meetings of the season series by an average of nearly 30 points per game. But when the two sides squared off at The Armory Saturday night for the final time this season, Academie looked like a different team.

The Alma entered the matchup 0-6, sitting dead last in the Northeast division. And yet they erupted for a season-high 115 points, taking down Albany 115-103 in shocking fashion, and snapping the Patroons’ nine-game winning streak.

It was business as usual for Derrick Rowland’s bunch in the first half. They were scoring at will, and took a 57-43 lead into the locker room at halftime. It appeared they were primed for another blowout win.

But Academie’s offense found not just a second gear out of the break, but a third, fourth, fifth and sixth gear. Alma rattled off 36 points in the third quarter, outscoring Albany 36-15 to take a seven-point lead into the final frame.

And there was no let up from the Alma in that fourth stanza. They tacked on another 36 points, fending off all of the Patroons’ late pushes, and securing the 115-103 win.

Three different players scored at least 20 points for Academie. Leading the way was center Marc-Andrè Fortin, who racked up 29 points, and posted a double-double with 13 rebounds. Right behind him were point guards Tyrell Gumbs-Frater and Lansana Nwosu, who chipped 26 and 22, respectively.

The Alma dominated the glass, outrebounding Albany 61-46, due in large part to the efforts of power forward Daniel Gonzalez Longarela, who pulled down a game-high 19 boards – eight of which came on the offensive glass. He contributed 18 points to go along with that, finishing with a massive double-double.

A silver lining for the Patroons was that they put together another balanced scoring attack, as seven different players scored in double figures; Deon Lyle topped the box score with 16 points. But the combination of a -15 rebounding margin, and shooting a measly 17% from beyond the arc (4-23) was too much to overcome.

Albany (9-2) closes out its’ five-game homestand next Thursday, April 13, with a matchup against the Montreal Tundra. That game is scheduled to get underway at 7:00 p.m.