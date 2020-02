ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons scored 82 points in the paint en route to the 136-121 win over the Raleigh Firebirds Friday night. The defending TBL Champions improve to 3-0 this season. Anthony Allen led the Patroons with 30 points and 18 rebounds.

Mekeel Christian graduate Caleb Stewart scored 24 points for the Firebirds in defeat.