ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons took game one against the Atlantic City Gambits 90-87 after recovering from a slow start in the first half.

The Gambits shot 59% from the field in the first quarter, which helped them take a 31-24 lead. Despite that, the Patroons fought back in the second quarter. They crashed the boards on the offensive and defensive ends and got some help from their bench. Philip Flory led Albany in the second quarter scoring 10 points, and right behind him was Mustapha Traore scoring eight.

The Patroons led 52-49 at the break and held the lead in the third quarter until the Gambits made a run to regain the lead. The Patroons made that short-lived and regained the lead. Capping off the quarter was Derrick Rowland Jr., who scored on a drive-in layup extending Albany’s lead to 72-69.

Albany built a 10-point lead in the fourth, but Atlantic City trimmed the lead to three off a two-point jumper from Leon Freemon-Daniels. However, the Patroons had another big play up their sleeve. Shadell Millinghaus drained a three-point shot to give Albany some cushion. Atlantic City managed to cut the deficit to one, but the Patroon’s defense got a stop on the next Gambits possession to secure the game on victory.