ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A late jump shot by Timmy Goodwin allowed the St. Louis Griffins to defeat the Albany Patroons 95-93 in the east regional final.

St. Louis started hot shooting the three ball often. Tavares Sledge drilled a three-point shot to put the Griffins ahead 20-11. The Patroons were hanging tough and answered back thanks to James Carrington scoring a layup, but the Patroons faced a nine-point deficit after the opening quarter.

Albany’s bench kept things afloat in the second quarter. The catalyst was Mustapha Traore, who scored 15 points in the quarter and propelled Albany to a 32-29 lead. That was until the Griffins responded with an offensive flurry and went into halftime up 50-42.

The Patroons showed grit in the second half. Getting things started was Trevis Wyche scoring on a three-point shot that trimmed the deficit to one. However, the Griffins managed to take the lead before the end of the quarter.

When the fourth quarter rolled around, Carrington made a big play and scored on a layup to give the Patroons a one-point lead. They kept it for a while, but St. Louis rallied back. Goodwin knocked down a three-point shot allowing the Griffins to regain the lead. Albany tied the game at 93 thanks to some free throw shooting from Jamil Hood, but Goodwin delivered the dagger with under five seconds to go.