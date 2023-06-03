ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons took game one on Thursday and are looking ahead to game two of their three-game series against the Atlantic City Gambits.

While the Patroons fell behind early in game one, they were able to rebound and win the game. In order to have a better start in game two, head coach Derrick Rowland believes his team needs to be firing on all cylinders.

“Well, we’re going to go watch the film, do a lot of film,” Rowland said. “Get some rest, we’ve played a lot of games over the last seven days, so we gotta watch the film, make our corrections, and hopefully we get some better play our of our starters next game.”

Tip-off for game two is slated for Saturday, June 3, at 7:00 PM.