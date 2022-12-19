ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The search is on for a new head coach of the Albany Patroons after former frontman Will Brown stepped down from the position. According to a press release from the organization, Brown has worked alongside the new Team Market Owners, Phoenix Sports Management, during the off-season to help with 2023 season preparation and ease the leadership transition.

Brown certainly made his mark on the franchise. He led the 2022 Patroons to an overall 29-4 record, the best record across all 44 teams in The Basketball League (TBL). The Patroons won their division, then went on to win two titles—the TBL East Conference title and the TBL Regional Conference title. Coach Brown was named “Coach of the Year,” and selected to coach the league’s All-Star Game, leading the TBL All-Stars to a win against the NBL All-Stars of Canada.

“It has been an honor working with Coach Brown,” said Sam Clifford, Team Market Owner. “We wish him well on his next journey and may success always follow his footsteps while he continues to pave his path to greatness. He will remain a part of these storied walls.”

While the team begins the search for its next head coach, the Patroons have released their 2023 full-season schedule beginning with back-to-back home games the first weekend in March. The season opener is Friday, March 3 against Lehigh Valley Legends, and Saturday, March 4, the squad will host the Syracuse Stallions at the Armory. Both games tip off at 7 p.m.

The following weekend, the Patroons travel to Canada to play three games in three days starting with the Montreal Toundra, and then to Academie Alma. The full regular season schedule is listed below.

Schedule (Away games times TBA):

3/3 vs Lehigh Valley Legends 7pm

3/4 vs Syracuse Stallions 7pm

3/10 @ Montreal Toundra

3/11 @ Academie Alma

3/12 @ Academie Alma

3/18 vs Atlantic City Gambits 7pm

3/19 @ Jamestown Jackals

3/25 vs Academie Alma 7pm

3/26 vs Montreal Toundra 3pm

3/31 @ Lehigh Valley Legends

4/1 vs Academie Alma 7pm

4/13 vs Montreal Toundra 7pm

4/16 @ Syracuse Stallions

4/21 @ Atlantic City Gambits

4/22 vs Lehigh Valley Legends 7pm

4/28 vs York Mighty Ants 7pm

4/30 @ Pennsylvania Kings

5/5 @ Lehigh Valley Legends

5/12 vs Reading Rebels 7pm

5/14 @ Montreal Toundra

5/19 vs Montreal Toundra 7pm

5/21 @ Reading Rebels

5/26 vs Pennsylvania Kings 7pm

5/27 @ Syracuse Stallions

In his parting moments, former coach Brown issued a statement thanking the organization. He hinted that he would continue coaching but did not mention where.