ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The search is on for a new head coach of the Albany Patroons after former frontman Will Brown stepped down from the position. According to a press release from the organization, Brown has worked alongside the new Team Market Owners, Phoenix Sports Management, during the off-season to help with 2023 season preparation and ease the leadership transition.
Brown certainly made his mark on the franchise. He led the 2022 Patroons to an overall 29-4 record, the best record across all 44 teams in The Basketball League (TBL). The Patroons won their division, then went on to win two titles—the TBL East Conference title and the TBL Regional Conference title. Coach Brown was named “Coach of the Year,” and selected to coach the league’s All-Star Game, leading the TBL All-Stars to a win against the NBL All-Stars of Canada.
“It has been an honor working with Coach Brown,” said Sam Clifford, Team Market Owner. “We wish him well on his next journey and may success always follow his footsteps while he continues to pave his path to greatness. He will remain a part of these storied walls.”
While the team begins the search for its next head coach, the Patroons have released their 2023 full-season schedule beginning with back-to-back home games the first weekend in March. The season opener is Friday, March 3 against Lehigh Valley Legends, and Saturday, March 4, the squad will host the Syracuse Stallions at the Armory. Both games tip off at 7 p.m.
The following weekend, the Patroons travel to Canada to play three games in three days starting with the Montreal Toundra, and then to Academie Alma. The full regular season schedule is listed below.
Schedule (Away games times TBA):
- 3/3 vs Lehigh Valley Legends 7pm
- 3/4 vs Syracuse Stallions 7pm
- 3/10 @ Montreal Toundra
- 3/11 @ Academie Alma
- 3/12 @ Academie Alma
- 3/18 vs Atlantic City Gambits 7pm
- 3/19 @ Jamestown Jackals
- 3/25 vs Academie Alma 7pm
- 3/26 vs Montreal Toundra 3pm
- 3/31 @ Lehigh Valley Legends
- 4/1 vs Academie Alma 7pm
- 4/13 vs Montreal Toundra 7pm
- 4/16 @ Syracuse Stallions
- 4/21 @ Atlantic City Gambits
- 4/22 vs Lehigh Valley Legends 7pm
- 4/28 vs York Mighty Ants 7pm
- 4/30 @ Pennsylvania Kings
- 5/5 @ Lehigh Valley Legends
- 5/12 vs Reading Rebels 7pm
- 5/14 @ Montreal Toundra
- 5/19 vs Montreal Toundra 7pm
- 5/21 @ Reading Rebels
- 5/26 vs Pennsylvania Kings 7pm
- 5/27 @ Syracuse Stallions
In his parting moments, former coach Brown issued a statement thanking the organization. He hinted that he would continue coaching but did not mention where.
First, I would like to thank Ben Fernandez for the opportunity to be a part of the Patroons organization. When I was hired, it was clear my responsibility was to help revive the Albany Patroons while enhancing the level of professionalism to the organization. We enjoyed a tremendous amount of success on the court while attracting the attention of the local media and the community in the process. I am confident that I am a better coach as a result of my time with the Patroons and coaching in the TBL Pro League. I would like to thank our players, my coaching staff, Team President Michael Corts, Team VP Rocco Ricchiuti, our fans and my family for making this such an enjoyable and positive experience for me. A special thank you to the new ownership group led by Sam & Rebecca Clifford for having the trust and confidence in me to help guide the organization towards the future during this off season. After careful consideration and speaking with my family I feel the timing is right to step down. The Patroons are positioned for success, and have ample time to find a new coach, and continue the process of building a competitive roster for the 2023 season. I will be rooting for the Patroons during the 2023 season and beyond! I am excited about the next chapter of my coaching career”Will Brown