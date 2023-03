ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mr. Patroon, Derrick Rowland, is back at the helm of the team for his third stint as head coach. The Patroons hosted the Syracuse Stallions on Friday night for their season opener at the armor.

The Patroons started slow, trailing 33-25 after the first quarter. Albany made up some ground in the second quarter, but trailed 53-51 at the half. The Patroons could not complete the comeback, falling 115-108.

The Patroons host Lehigh Valley Saturday night.