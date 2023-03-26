ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons came into Saturday’s game on a six-game win streak and extended it to seven after downing Academie Alma 120-80.

The offense was hot from the opening tip. Derrick Rowland Jr. got things going with a big three to give the Patroons a 17-point lead in the first. That lead quickly grew as Jamil Hood found Deon Lyle in the paint as his bucket gave Albany a 40-22 edge. Lyle scored a team-high 25 points in the win.

Another face that was hot from three-point range tonight was Josue Salaam. He extended the Patroons’ lead by 28 after knocking down a three. Albany led 66-37 at halftime, and that deficit was too much for Academie Alma to overcome.