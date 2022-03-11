Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons started the Will Brown era a perfect 2-0. They looked to make it three in a row Friday night against the Leigh Valley Legends.

The Patroons were up at the break after a close first half, leading 47-44. The second half was a different story. The Patroons outscored the Legends 78-39 on their way to a 125-83 win.

With the win, the Patroons move to 3-0 under head coach and general manager Will Brown. Albany will visit Leigh Valley on the road on Sunday.