ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons bounced back after their April 1 loss and defeated the Montreal Toundra 102-89.

Right from the opening tip, the Patroons took flight. Shadell Millinghaus drove inside the paint and took some contact but got his shot to fall to give his team a 25-11 lead. However, the Toundra didn’t give up without a fight, and that was evident when Narcisse Kalamba got loose on a fast break and finished with a slam dunk, trimming the Patroons’ lead to seven.

Despite that, they finished the first quarter leading 34-21. When the second quarter came around, Jamil Hood showed off his quickness scoring on a baseline layup, extending their lead by 13. Minutes later, Derrick Rowland Jr. hooked up with Mustapha Traore on a layup, and the Patroons plunged ahead by 15.

In spite of the deficit, the Toundra kept shooting thanks to Kevin Loiselle, who knocked down a three-pointer, but Trevis Wyche countered that before halftime scoring three of his 29 points on the night.



The Patroons didn’t surrender their lead in the second half and won 102-89.