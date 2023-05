ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons looked to win their second straight game on Friday night. They hosted the Montreal Toundra at the Armory.

The Patroons blew out the Toundra from the jump, leading 34-21 after the first quarter. It snowballed from there, on their way to a 136-95 win. Mustapha Traore, Ed Dyson III, and Phillip Flory all scored 20 points in the win. Trevis Wyche added 19 points.

Albany will visit the Reading Rebels on Sunday at 3:00 PM.