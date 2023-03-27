ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons are 2-0 this weekend after defeating the Montreal Tundra 95-81.

Early on, the Patroon’s offense was in sync, and a prime example of that was when Trey Wyche and Philip Flory hooked up on a fast break for two points that gave them a 15-6 lead. Montreal stayed poised and found some offense as the first quarter ended. Narcisse Kalamba scored on a three-point shot to make it a four-point game.

Transitioning to the second quarter, the Tundra kept that momentum going thanks to Jamal Mohammed Mayali knocking down a corner three, giving Montreal a two-point lead. On the other end, Deon Lyle scored on a corner three of his own, and Albany took a four-point advantage.

Montreal went into halftime with the lead, but the Patroons made some adjustments and executed in the second half to come out with the win.