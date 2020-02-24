Panko named Northeast-10 Conference Rookie of the Week

MANSFIELD, Mass. – The College of Saint Rose freshman defender/midfielder Gabrielle Panko has been named the Northeast-10 Conference Rookie of the Week for the period ending Sunday, Feb. 23.
Panko led the Black and Gold offense in the program’s first-ever intercollegiate contest on Sunday at Saint Thomas Aquinas. She registered two goals and an assist in the 13-8 non-conference loss.
Freshman goalie Madeline Yeung was named to the NE10 weekly honor roll. She stopped 13 STAC shots on Sunday.
Looking ahead, Saint Rose has its home opener on Saturday at 12:00 pm vs. The University of the District of Columbia.
