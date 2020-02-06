Owen Savory named Goaltender of the Month

TROY, N.Y. – ECAC Hockey has announced its monthly award winners from men’s hockey and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athlete Owen Savory has been named MAC Goaltending Goalie of the Month for January.



A sophomore from Cambridge, Ont., Savory was undefeated in five starts in January, posting a 4-0-1 record, with a 0.59 goals against average and a .980 save percentage. In 305:00 minutes, he stopped 148 of 151 shots, while leading the nation with two shutouts. His save percentage and goals against average were the best in the country by goaltenders who started more than one game.



Savory came 12.8 seconds away from a school record three consecutive shutouts, when allowed a late third period goal at Brown on January 17. The tally snapped his shutout streak at 196:25 minutes, just 1:06 shy of the school record, which is held by Joel Laing ’00 (197:31). The two-time Goaltender of the Week recipient in the month made at least 25 saves in every start, including 35 or more stops in two. His high for the month was 37 in a 3-0 shutout of Colgate on November 11.



In four ECAC Hockey contests during in the month, Savory went 4-0-0, with a 0.50 goals against average and a .984 save percentage, turning away 122 of 124 shots in 240:00 minutes. The former St. Catharines Falcons standout led the league in conference goals against average, save percentage, winning percentage and shutouts (2).



Savory has started 17 games for the Engineers this season, going 8-7-1, with a 2.20 goals against average and a .925 save percentage, with three shutouts – all since January 4. In 983:16 minutes, he has 446 saves on 482 shots, while playing 62.6% of the team’s minutes between the pipes.



In 12 ECAC Hockey contests, Savory is 6-5-1, with a 2.12 goals against average and a .926 save percentage. He has made 299 saves on 323 shots, with two shutouts. Tied for the most shutouts among conference goalies, he ranks fifth in save percentage and sixth in goals against average.



Savory has made 42 career appearances for the Engineers, including 40 as a starter. He is 13-22-5, with a 2.35 goals against average and a .926 save percentage, with four shutouts. He became just the fourth RPI goaltender to register four shutouts before the end of his second season on the team, joining Nathan Marsters (5), Bill Sack (4) and Jason Kasdorf (4).



The Engineers (12-12-2; 8-7-1 ECAC Hockey) are back on the ice this weekend, when they travel to Western Michigan for a none-league, two-game series. Puck drop on Friday and Saturday is scheduled for 7:05pm.