ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna graduate Olivia Owens is transferring from Maryland to Kentucky. The former Terp played in 16 games during her freshman season at UMD but sat out all of last season while recovering from Mononucleosis.

She is hoping to have three years of eligibility remaining with the Wildcats. Owens is petitioning the NCAA for waiver in hopes they will grant her the extra year.