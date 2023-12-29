FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those who’ve been around the Capital Region long enough, the name Keith O’Dell Jr. might ring a bell. The Johnstown native made waves as a two-year-old pool prodigy, appearing on Good Morning America, The Rachel Ray Show and even a host of another national media outlets.

Well, after an over 10-year break from the game, the now 15-year-old O’Dell Jr. is back and playing like he’s never left.

Earlier this month, he secured a spot in the APA Junior Championships, winning the Adirondack/Capital Region APA Junior League Championships by a whopping 70 points.

But just as impressive: he’ll be joined at the national tournament by someone very special: his younger brother, David.

David O’Dell won the playoff in the same Capital Region qualifier. Only two players from the Capital Region qualifier could punch a ticket to St. Louis for nationals, and both have the last name O’Dell.

Now, why the 10-year hiatus for the boys? After O’Dell Jr.’s rise to stardom, his parents decided to take down the family pool table when Keith was five years old and David was four. Keith O’Dell Sr. said he wanted his kids to enjoy, well…being kids, and trying other interests.

Six months ago, the boys started hounding their dad to put the table back up. Their father obliged the request, and the two phenoms are now thriving side-by-side.

But it’s not all brotherly love when they’re in action against one another.

“It felt good (to win the qualifier), because I’ve never really gone to a competition like that; this is the first time I’m in a league, and I won,” said O’Dell Jr. “I feel like it’s more competitive when I go against my brother, because…he’s my brother, and if I lose to a random person, it’s not as meaningful. When I’m going against him, he tries to teach me (things), but I don’t want him to coach me through our games, ’cause I want to beat him fair and square.”

“I was so excited (to qualify for nationals); I did not think I would get there,” said David O’Dell. “It’s really special to me, because I like how my family likes to do the same stuff as me. I’m gonna be there (St. Louis) alongside my brother; (that’s) just gonna make it so much better.”

And Keith O’Dell Sr. – an avid pool player himself – takes great pride in seeing how the game has become an O’Dell family affair.

“What I like about it is that they like playing, and they love the game,” said O’Dell Sr. “I actually try to stay out of their stuff at this age.”

The fact that both boys played minimal pool – occasional games at their grandparents’ house – over the last 10 years, returned to playing consistently just six months ago and managed to qualify for a national tournament speaks volumes to the brother’s true talent.

“It (happened) so quickly,” said O’Dell Sr. “That’s what makes it really exciting. I didn’t expect to be going there – let alone two of the boys going there. Win, lose, draw, whatever…they’re still very young; you know, they have a lot of growing and learning to do. So, just getting the experience of going down there (is great), and then we’ll see what happens over the next couple years.”

The 2024 APA Junior Championships will be held From June 29 to July 2.