ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two days after the COVID-19 Task Force met for the first time NYSPHSAA released guidelines for summer workouts.

In order for workouts to happen the school has to be in phase 4 of the reopening plan, the school district has to permit facilities to open and health and safety protocols have to be followed.

Some of the guidelines include no sharing of equipment and no physical contact. At least six feet of distance must be maintained during the workout.