NYSPHSAA holds quarterly Executive Committee meeting via video teleconference

Latham, NY– The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) held its quarterly meeting of its Executive Committee via video teleconference for the first time in the history of the Association. The Committee voted on several key proposals important to the Association’s 788-member schools.

The Executive Committee unanimously approved a football proposal effective fall 2020. With section approval, a contestant or team, may participate in no more than ten interschool football contests, exclusive of sectional championships. The committee also approved advancing the regional rotations from 2020 to 2021 for the sports of boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys lacrosse, and girls lacrosse. for the winter of 2021 and spring of 2021.

Championship sites were approved for the sports of boys soccer (Middletown High School, 2021-23), gymnastics (Kenmore High School, 2022-24), boys and girls bowling (AMF Strike ‘N Spare Lanes-Syracuse, 2012-23). As a result of the cancellation of numerous state championships due to COVID-19, a one-year extension was approved to grant the Cool Insuring Arena (boys basketball) and Hudson Valley Community College (girls basketball) to host NYSPHSAA winter state championships through 2023. A one-year extension was approved to additionally grant Binghamton (baseball through 2022), Mark Twain Golf Course (boys golf through 2023), SUNY Cortland (girls lacrosse through 2023), Hofstra University (boys lacrosse through 2023), Moriches Athletic Complex (softball through 2023) and Cicero North Syracuse High School (outdoor track & field moved to 2024) to host NYSPHSAA spring state championships

Bayport-Blue Point Athletic Director Tim Mullins was also approved as an incoming NYSPHSAA officer. He will begin serving his term as second Vice President of NYSPHSAA on September 1, 2020.

The meeting was called to order by President Paul Harrica at 9:00 am with adjournment at 11:38 am. The next meeting of the NYSPHSAA Executive Committee will be July 28-29, 2020, in conjunction with the Central Committee, meeting at the High Peaks Resort in Lake Placid.