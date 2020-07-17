NYSPHSAA delays the start of fall sports

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The start of the fall sports season is being pushed back until September 21st. NYSPHSAA also announced that state and regional championships were canceled this fall.

#NYSPHSAA to delay fall sports start date and cancel fall championships. Please find all the details here:https://t.co/EJomh6D4TA pic.twitter.com/8y1a5sOTiX — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) July 16, 2020

If fall sports cannot be played or get interrupted there is a plan to enact a condensed season model. That would consist of three ten week seasons with athletics starting January 4th. Winter sports would be played first followed by fall and spring. JV and Modified competition would be left up to the school districts.

Interscholastic athletics are on hold right now as NYSPHSAA awaits further guidance from the state. There is no timeline on when a decision would have to be made about going to the condensed season model.