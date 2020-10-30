NYPL could become summer showcase league under MLB proposal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York-Penn League could become a summer collegiate wood bat league under an MLB proposal. This would act as an alternative for teams that do not remain affiliated with a Major League club.

The ValleyCats confirmed the proposal which was first reported by Baseball America. Major League Baseball is restructuring the minor leagues cutting down from 160 affiliated teams to 120. MLB has not yet communicated which organizations will remain affiliated, the ValleyCats are hopeful they will be one of those teams.

There is no timetable as to when the list of the 120 affiliated teams will be revealed.