Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Three-time gold medalist, Gabby Douglas visited the Memorial Chapel on the Union College campus Tuesday night and spoke to her fans about her journey to the Olympics.

Douglas encouraged everyone, not just those in sports, to work hard and push for their dreams because nothing is handed to them.

Douglas' mom was also in attendance, and answered a fan question when asked what advice she had for mothers with a talented child.