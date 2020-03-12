Northeast-10 conference statement on COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. —The Northeast-10 Conference is committed to ensuring safe competitive environments that protect the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans and that assure fair and safe conduct of all conference athletic competition.



NE10 statement regarding COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Xi7KwHs1HN — The NE10 (@TheNortheast10) March 12, 2020

In light of the collective decisions of the majority of NE10 members to have students return home indefinitely and continue their academic work remotely due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the NE10 Council of Presidents have unanimously determined that NE10 spring sports competition will be suspended until April 13. This decision is effective Friday, March 13.



As appropriate, the NE10 membership will engage in discussions seeking creative solutions to the remainder of the competitive season should competition safely resume after April 13. Participation in NCAA Division II winter postseason championships will remain an institutional decision.