GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glens Falls and Gloversville have proved to be two of the top ranked programs in Class B this season. Both teams came into Saturday’s matchup undefeated with bragging rights and a leg up in class standings on the line.

Gloversville’s defense kept Glens Falls offense scoreless until the second quarter off a one yard touchdown run from Caiden Wilkinson. In the third quarter Glens Falls hit pay dirt again to take a 14-0 lead.

They would two touchdowns in the second half with one of them coming from Caiden Wilkinson who finished the game with over 100 yards rushing. Glens Falls would go on to win the game 27-0 handing Gloversville their first loss of the season.

Next week Glens Falls will play Schalmont, and Gloversville will take a road trip to play against Ravena.