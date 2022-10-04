STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville boys soccer team moved up to the top spot in the state in class B this week. Coming into Tuesday night’s clash with Stillwater, the Red Raiders had rolled to a 9-0 record, allowing just three goals all season.

Head coach Mike Ciulla’s squad continued their dominance against the Warriors, winning 5-0 to retain the Indian Cup.

Midway through the first half, with Mechanicville already leading 1-0, sophomore Logan Starks left a beautiful pass for sophomore Tom Wendell off a free kick from senior Luke Micklas. Wendell gathered the ball with his back to the goal, spun, and fired a shot that was deflected by Stillwater’s goalkeeper, Evan Coe, but ricocheted off the post, and found the back of the net, pushing the Red Raiders’ edge to two goals.

With just over 1:00 to play in the first half, both Micklas and sophomore Scott Lynch skied for a header attempt off a corner kick. Micklas made contact, and the ball bounced right over Coe, and across the goal line, giving Mechanicville a 3-0 lead.

Seconds later, Starks sent a pass over the middle of the field for sophomore Ethan Raucci, who was positioned right in front of the goal. Before the ball could hit the turf, Raucci chipped a shot in to provide the Red Raiders a four-goal advantage heading into halftime.

Mechanicville never looked back in the second half, adding one more goal, and holding Stillwater scoreless to complete the 5-0 shutout victory.

The Red Raiders improve to 10-0, and return home for their next game Thursday night against Hoosic Valley. Stillwater will aim to rebound Thursday, welcoming in Berlin/New Lebanon.