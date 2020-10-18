Niskayuna stays perfect with 2-0 win over Shaker

Niskayuna, N.Y. — The Silver Warriors came into Saturday’s home game with Shaker perfect, and they left that way.
Niskayuna cannot ask for a better start to the season. They’re 4-0 without conceding a single goal after Saturday afternoon’s 2-0 win over Shaker. Junior forward Michael Puccioni scored both goals for Nisky.
Next up for Niskayuna will be a home game with CBA Thursday, while Shaker will travel to Colonie on Tuesday.
