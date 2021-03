SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga used a fourth quarter rally to beat Guilderland 51-49 in their Suburban Council quarterfinal matchup on Monday. The Blue Streaks advance to the semis where they will take on Averill Park.

Natasha Chudy led Saratoga with 21 points while Siena commit Valencia Fontenelle-Posson had 27 for the Lady Dutch.