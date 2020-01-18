Niskayuna rallies late to overtake Schenectady

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. – The Niskayuna boys basketball team used an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to overtake Schenectady, and hit free throws down the stretch to cap off a 57-49 win at home. With the victory, the 9-3 Silver Warriors have eclipsed their win total from a year ago.

The Patriots were led by Elijah Johnsen and Kareem Sanders, who combined to score 26 points and helped open up a seven-point lead with less than five minutes to play in the game.

Jaden Giammattai sparked the Silver Warriors’ comeback with a three-pointer from the corner. He would eventually give Niskayuna the 46-44 lead with another triple. Giammattai scored all nine of his points from behind the arc in the final four-and-a-half minutes, with the last long ball opening up a 51-46 lead with about 1:35 left to play.

From there, Sean St. Lucia knocked down several free throws to ice the game.

“We had everyone step up in the fourth quarter,” Head Coach Mike Grasso said after the game. “I told them, ‘We’re playing great defense. Just stick to it. The shots will fall.’ Sean struggled a little bit through that stretch. He knew it. He was so positive going into the fourth quarter that we were going to turn it around it in the fourth, and we did. We executed. We hit foul shots when we needed to. Jaden made some huge shots for us. Kenyon was awesome tonight. Just a great team effort all the way around.”