Niskayuna golf opens season with win over Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna boys’ golf opened the season with a 262-292 win over Colonie at Town of Colonie Golf Course. Matt McClenon posted the low score for the Silver Warriors shooting a 39, he was followed by Pat Daley and Brayden Kehoe who both shot 41.
Kevin Hulett led Colonie with a low score of 44. Up next for Colonie is a matchup with Burnt Hills while Niskayuna is off until Monday when they take on Ballston Spa.
