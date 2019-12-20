Niskayuna football players read to elementary school students

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. – ‘Tis the season of giving, and some Niskayuna football players are in the holiday spirit this week, giving their time by reading to local elementary school students.

Coach Brian Grastorf’s idea came to life last year, and for the second holiday season, a handful of his players attend various schools to promote Niskayuna football, while also being role models and encouraging kids to do well in school.

The team went to Hillside Tuesday, Rosendale Wednesday, and Craig on Thursday. Anywhere from eight to 14 players showed up each day to read and field questions about football, school, and life. According to third grade teacher Patricia O’Sullivan, their impact was immediate.

“It was fantastic,” she said. “As soon as they walked through the door, the students just were abuzz. ‘Look at them! Look at them! They’re so big!'”

“The young kids look up to them like they’re NFL players,” Grastorf explained. “One of the schools, they asked if Saquon Barkley was here. They don’t quite realize that they’re part of the same district and it kind of helps build the community.”

The players get time away from class to spread the joy, but that’s not their motivation to participate.

Senior linebacker Noah Riviezzo said, “Hopefully we can instill in the younger kids some good values and show them how to act as they get older.”