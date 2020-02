SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna football hosted a clinic on Sunday ahead of the Super Bowl.

Nisky Head Coach Brian Grastorf said the day was about creating memories on the field,

“you know just getting an opportunity to be with your buddies and a lot of kids are borderline if they want to play or not and hopefully they have a blast today and go home and say they want to be part of a football program.”