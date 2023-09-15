NISKAYUNA, NY (NEWS10) — The last time Niskayuna and Averill Park squared off on the gridiron, the Silver Warriors walked away with their first section title in program history, taking down Averill Park 35-6 in the class a title game. Thursday night in Niskayuna, the two teams ran it back.

The Silver Warriors got out to a hot start and never looked back. Junior Isaiah Linyear started the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run, set up by a long throw and catch from junior Ethan Gilson to sophomore Cameron Grasso.

The Silver Warriors followed that up with a 25-yard touchdown strike from Gilson to Grasso to make it 14-0. Niskayuna then secured an onside kick, turning into another Linyear touchdown to go up 20-0.

Gilson hit Grasso for another touchdown in the second quarter to make it 27-0. Niskayuna cruised from their on a way to a 41-7 win.

Gilson went 14-15 for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns. Grasso tallied 154 yards and 2 touchdowns on 6 receptions. Isaiah Linyear went for 69 yards on the ground, to go along with the 2 touchdowns.

Niskayuna improves to 2-1 and will visit Burnt Hills next Friday. AP drops to 1-2 and will host Bethlehem next Friday.