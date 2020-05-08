Nick Davey talks cancellation of the PGCBL season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Dutchmen Head Coach Nick Davey was getting set for his tenth summer with the team. Unfortunately there will be no baseball due to the cancellation of the 2020 PGCBL season.

Davey said he was disappointed by the news but also understood the decision. He said he was going to miss being around the players the most,

“building new relationships with guys we had a lot of local kids coming back on this team so it was going to be a fun team to be around but just meeting new guys you know I keep in touch with 75 percent of the kids.”

In place of baseball he hopes to spend more time with his family this summer.