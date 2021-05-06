New York State easing restrictions for baseball games

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last year, the coronavirus caused many baseball games to be sidelined, but this year, they’re making a comeback now that New York State restrictions are easing up.

This means that those who are vaccinated, as well as their children under 16, can sit next to each other with masks in the same section without having to be socially distant. Non-vaccinated fans on the other hand, will have to follow different rules.

“For unvaccinated people, the 6 foot distancing applies with masks, and that comes out to be roughly 33% in those sections capacity for unvaccinated people,” explained Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

This new guidance goes into effect starting May 19. Exciting news for teams such as the Tri-City Valley Cats, who are now making plans to adapt.

“We’re really focusing on opportunities to open up more seats for the June games, ways we can take new sections and turn them into vaccinated sections, which will allow more people to sit there,” stated Matt Callahan, Vice President and General Manager of the Tri-City Valley Cats.