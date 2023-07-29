GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Baseball Hall of Fame Museum had its grand opening Saturday in Gloversville.

Fans from across the Capital Region lined up outside to take in the historic occasion and feast their eyes on some of New York State’s baseball paraphernalia. In addition, local baseball legends like Union College’s Paul Mound, Siena’s John Degregory and MLB Network’s Brian Kenny made an appearance to show support and spread their love for America’s national pastime.

“We want to keep this alive – the legacy of baseball in New York State alive,” said the Hall of Fame’s founder and executive director Rene LeRoux. “Gloversville is famous for making baseball gloves. Bats are made in Dolgeville, Amsterdam. there’s a lot of baseball in Troy, New York, Albany New York. There’s a rich history of baseball, and it really sort of focuses on this region. Obviously, Cooperstown is the epicenter for that, but we fall in that we wanted to be in that loop.”

Kenny hosted the pro baseball hall of fame induction ceremony last weekend in Cooperstown, and believes having the grand opening of the New York State Hall of Fame will help to further honor those who’ve helped pave the way.

“To have this open up as an actual place I think is terrific for Baseball, terrific for upstate,” said Kenny. “I look at it now and I just see all these great players and coaches from years gone by, it’s a way to honor baseball and honor the people who are very important to the baseball community.”