New York Red Bulls Academy announces partnership with local soccer club

HARRISON, N.J. (NEWS10) – The New York Red Bulls have partnered with Black Watch Premier

and three other clubs for its Academy Affiliate Program in the MLS Academy Affiliate Network. The most talented players within the MLS Academy Affiliate Program participate in co-partnered elite player development and talent identification programs operated by both the Affiliate club and the New York Red Bulls Academy.

Black Watch Premier will create the BWP Football Academy for elite player development, this program will work directly with the New York Red Bulls Academy.

“Black Watch Premier is extremely proud to be working with New York Red Bulls,” said Steve Freeman, the President, and CEO at Black Watch Premier. “They are one of the premier MLS teams that take pride in educating, developing, and promoting homegrown Academy talent. It is humbling to be included in the same breath as RBNY Academy, BW Gottschee, TSF Academy and Ironbound SC. I am most happy for our staff, our current players, our alum, our admin team and the pathway that has been created for future players to experience.”

“We are pleased to be able to announce Black Watch Premier as one of the founding members of our New York Red Bulls Academy – MLS Affiliate Program,” said Sean McCafferty, the New York Red Bulls Academy Director. “We look forward to working with Steve Freeman, his staff and the organization as a whole to not only provide a professional pathway for their current top prospects but to also work closely together on continued coach education and shared best practices.”

The BWP Football Academy will offer coaching education and specify in player development, which will include: player exchange and dual carding opportunities for selected leagues, tournaments and events, seasonal meetings regarding Affiliate top talent depth charts, supplementary training opportunities at Red Bulls Training Facility for Affiliate top talents, and tailored seasonal schedule to allow for additional games versus RBNY Academy teams.