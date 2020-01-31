New Saints helping Siena’s scout team

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Siena men’s basketball team has a couple more bodies on the court for practice. 17 was the count on Wednesday. Two of the players are new as of 2020, and they’re already making their presence felt.
Freshman Aidan Carpenter is a midyear enrollee, and junior forward Dana Tate, Jr. is a midseason transfer from Rhode Island. Neither player will see any game action this season, but they’re making a difference in practice, especially when it comes to scouting upcoming opponents.
“They’ve already started to give us great competition,” Head Coach Carmen Maciariello said of the newcomers. “You have a guy like Aidan that can push the ball and give us a great look for opposing team’s point guards and lead guards. And then Dana’s a guy that can play the three, four, or five in our league. So he’s a mismatch guy and there’s a lot of teams in our league that have players similar to him. It gives us a great chance to have that role playing in practice where our guys can understand, hey this is how physical it’s gonna be playing a Rider, playing an Iona, playing a Canisius. So it just gets us ready. The more reps that get us ready, the better we’ll be.”
Siena’s next opponent is Iona. The Saints will look for their first road win of the season Friday night at 7 p.m.