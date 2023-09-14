CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New pickleball courts at the Capital District YMCA opened on Thursday.
The four new outdoor courts are located at the Southern Saratoga Branch. The courts will be used for league play, lessons, and skills workshops.
New pickleball courts at the Capital District YMCA opened on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (NEWS10)
by: Courtney Ward
Posted:
Updated:
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New pickleball courts at the Capital District YMCA opened on Thursday.
The four new outdoor courts are located at the Southern Saratoga Branch. The courts will be used for league play, lessons, and skills workshops.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now