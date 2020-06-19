New collegiate baseball summer league announces plan to play

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Summer college baseball is back in the capital region. The Independent Collegiate Baseball League announced plans to start playing in July. The ICBL is made of up four teams, the Amsterdam Mohawks, Albany Athletics, Albany Dutch, and Glens Falls Independents. The league plans to operate for just the 2020 season.

The season is scheduled to start July 6th. Teams will play 30 games over five weeks with three double headers per week at Shuttleworth Park or East Field in Glens Falls. Game days will be Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Saturday. The talent pool will come from the local area.

There will be a focused effort on the safety and health of the teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, if a first basemen is holding a runner on at first he will be required to wear a mask. Two family members per player will be able to attend the games. Baseballs and dugouts will be sanitized while players are asked to bring their own equipment.

Both ICBL venues will offer sit-down dining options in accordance with county health regulations.