ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The NCAA Division I Council approved an extra year of eligibility for all spring sport athletes, not just seniors.

Seniors will have the option to return but it will be up to the school to determine the level of financial aid provided to the student. It can be less or equal to the amount they received this year.

Rosters will be expanded beyond current scholarship limits to account for the incoming recruits and seniors who were expected to leave.