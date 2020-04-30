NCAA board of governors support athlete endorsement plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The NCAA Board of Governors made a move towards allowing athletes to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness. This would allow players to sign endorsements and receive payment, provided that the school is not involved in those payments.
The plan is for all three divisions to have rules in place by January of 2021. Athletes would be allowed to appear while referencing their sport and school, but would not be able to use school logos or branding.
The group said it was also working on guardrails to prevent boosters from influencing recruits with promises of endorsements.
Siena Athletic Director John D’Argenio reacted to the news saying this,
“you know I think it’s great progress and I think it’s the right move to make especially at this time cause there is so many states that have proposed their own different types of legislation so I think the timing is good.”