ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nate Siekierski was taken 41st overall in the seventh round of the Major League Lacrosse Draft on Monday. The UAlbany goalie is staying in his home state of Colorado to play for the Denver Outlaws.

The Great Danes have had a player selected in 13 of the last 14 MLL drafts. He is foregoing his final year of eligibility granted to him by the NCAA after the spring sport season was canceled due to COVID-19.