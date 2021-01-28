Nanticoke named preseason All-American honorable mention

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats announced today that they have reached an agreement with Pete Incaviglia to become the team's Field Manager for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Incaviglia brings over 35 years of experience in professional baseball, including a twelve-year, playing career in Major League Baseball.

Incaviglia most recently served as the Field Manager for the Sugar Land Skeeters formerly of the Atlantic League.