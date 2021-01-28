ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — University at Albany senior Tehoka Nanticoke has been named Preseason All-America Honorable mention by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.
Nanticoke, an attack from Six Nations, Ontario, was one of 39 honorable mentions, including nine attack, named alongside the individuals representing the three All-America Teams. Nanticoke was one of two America East players listed on any of the teams or as an honorable mention (UMBC goalkeeper Tommy Lingner).
During the shortened 2020 season, Nanticoke led UAlbany in scoring, accumulating 19 goals and eight assists in five games played. For his career, Nanticoke has scored 94 goals and recorded 53 assists in 36 appearances
Nanticoke named preseason All-American honorable mention
